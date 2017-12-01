FIFA World Cup Draw 2018 Live: Stay on the ball for all the action

The draw for the FIFA 2018 World Cup is here! The flagship international event is to be held from June 14 to July 15 in 2018 in Russia.

On Friday December 1, the attention of the football fans will be focused on the Russia capital Moscow as the Final Draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia will be out. Announcement of the draws for the group stage of the World Cup is always one of the biggest days of the international football cycle and fans don’t have long to wait until the balls are drawn and final preparations can be made.

32 nations who confirmed their tickets to Russia will know who they would face at the coming summer, when the groups will be announced at the concert hall at the State Kremlin Palace in Russia. After months-long campaign covering 211 footballing nations, a total of 867 matches were played and only 32 found themselves lucky. While big names like Italy, Chile and the Netherlands missed out on the finals, debutants Iceland, Wales, Scotland, Republic of Ireland and even Panama confirmed their summer in Russia. Russia, as the host country, along with Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland and France are the highest-ranked teams.

Click here for the live streaming:

Date: December 1, 2017.

Time: 8:30 pm IST.

Venue: State Kremlin Palace inside the Moscow Kremlin.

TV listings:

The 2018 FIFA World Cup Finals draw will be aired on Sony Ten 1,2, and 3. You can watch the Live streaming of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Finals draw on Sony LIV.

POT 1: Russia, Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland, France.

POT 2: Spain, Peru, Switzerland, England, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay, Croatia.

POT 3: Denmark, Iceland, Costa Rica, Sweden, Egypt, Senegal, Iran.

POT 4: Serbia, Nigeria, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Panama, South Korean, Saudi Arabia