FIFA World Cup 2018: Spanish king Felipe VI to attend Spain’s match against Russia
Moscow: Spanish King Felipe VI will arrive here to attend a FIFA World Cup match between Spain and Russia on Sunday at the Luzhniki Stadium. “The king will visit the Luzhniki Stadium to support Spain’s national team at the Round of 16 match at the World Cup,” the Royal Spanish Football Federation said on its website.
Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters that he plans to support the national team during the match against Spain but has not yet decided about going to the stadium. Russia will take on Spain on July 1 in a second round match at the Luzhniki Stadium here.