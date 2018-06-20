Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#ChandaKochhar
#PDP
#ArvindKejriwal
#FIFAWC2018
#NarendraModi
Home / FIFA WC 2018 / FIFA World Cup 2018: Senegal fan’s amazing gesture of cleaning up stadium is winning hearts on Twitter

FIFA World Cup 2018: Senegal fan’s amazing gesture of cleaning up stadium is winning hearts on Twitter

— By FPJ Bureau | Jun 20, 2018 04:36 pm
FOLLOW US:

There were jubilant scenes among the Senegal fans after their team beat Poland 2-1 in their World Cup opener. In doing so, they became the first African team to win a match in this World Cup. But while some fans were seen celebrating from the stands, videos have been going viral showing some fans methodically cleaning up the stand themselves in the stadium.

Watch video below:

The Senegal fans, who cheered from the stands celebrated team’s victory, won hearts off the field. The videos of a bunch of Senegal fans cleaning the stadium area where they were sitting during the match has gone viral on Twitter. In the video, the football fans were seen picking up trash, packets of wafers, bottle cans, food items, etc, from under the seats and packing it up in garbage bags. The gesture was applauded by Twitterati. In most of the matches, it has been witnessed that the fans leave the stands in poor state.

Talking about the match, Senegal started their World Cup campaign with a 2-1 victory over Poland. Next, they will face Japan on Sunday, eyeing their second win to seal a spot in the Round of 16.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK