FIFA World Cup 2018: Senegal fan’s amazing gesture of cleaning up stadium is winning hearts on Twitter
There were jubilant scenes among the Senegal fans after their team beat Poland 2-1 in their World Cup opener. In doing so, they became the first African team to win a match in this World Cup. But while some fans were seen celebrating from the stands, videos have been going viral showing some fans methodically cleaning up the stand themselves in the stadium.
Una de las imágenes de la Copa del Mundo. La afición de Senegal recogiendo la zona donde vieron el partido antes de abandonar el estadio.
The Senegal fans, who cheered from the stands celebrated team’s victory, won hearts off the field. The videos of a bunch of Senegal fans cleaning the stadium area where they were sitting during the match has gone viral on Twitter. In the video, the football fans were seen picking up trash, packets of wafers, bottle cans, food items, etc, from under the seats and packing it up in garbage bags. The gesture was applauded by Twitterati. In most of the matches, it has been witnessed that the fans leave the stands in poor state.
#Senegal fans cleaning up the stadium after match with #Poland…
Hope cleanliness becomes a thing this #WorldCup#JapanInspired #inspirational #SEN #SENPOL #Russia2018 #fifa #Africa #football #stadium #senegalese pic.twitter.com/PbX3MlN8Jb
Senegalese fans give a lesson in civility and clean up stadium rubbish 40 minutes after the game is over. Wow!!! 👏🏻 @FootballSenegal @USAIDSenegal @CWN_ORG @UNFPASenegal @Clean @FIFAWorldCup @FIFAcom pic.twitter.com/QBgY3Eabmn
The “Swachh Senegal” campaign has been a roaring success, but how is Modiji’s much hyped “Swachh Bharat” mission doing? Lets learn something from this tiny African country. https://t.co/bZOuTTsAqT
Senegal fans cleaning their section before leaving the stadium after their historic victory against Poland. Class act.
This is the best thing you will see tonight. 👏🏻🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/9cBO0kXs6r
Talking about the match, Senegal started their World Cup campaign with a 2-1 victory over Poland. Next, they will face Japan on Sunday, eyeing their second win to seal a spot in the Round of 16.