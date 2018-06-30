FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Uruguay vs Portugal
The knockout stage in FIFA World Cup 2018 has begun and Uruguay is set to face Portugal today. The match will be played at Fisht football stadium in Sochi. Both the teams are in a great form and both the nations are considered a big name in football.
Click here for LIVE Blog of FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16: Uruguay vs Portugal
Uruguay performed well in their group matches. They won all the matches in the group stages which were against Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Russia. Uruguay defeated all of their opponents and topped the group A with 9 points. The team is in great form and will have a tough competition against Portugal, which also happens to be in a great form.
Here is the possible lineups for Uruguay.
Fernando Muslera, Martin Caceres, Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin, Diego Laxalt, Nahitan Nandez, Matias Vecino, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Bentancur, Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani.
Since the start, the strength of Portugal was visible owing to the great form of Christiano Ronaldo. He scored a hat trick in the first match against Spain which resulted in a draw by 3-3. Portugal defeated Morocco in the second match by 1-0 and drew against Iran by 1-1. Portugal will have a tough clash against the Uruguay in the knockout as they have one of the best forms among everyone in the tournament.
Here is the possible lineups for Portugal.
Rui Patricio, Cedric, Pepe, Jose Fonte, Raphael Guerreiro, William, Adrien Silva, Ricardo Quaresma, Joao Mario, Goncalo Guedes, Cristiano Ronaldo.