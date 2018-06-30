FIFA World Cup 2018, Round of 16: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for France vs Argentina

Argentina has finally qualified for the Round of 16 after trouble start. They will now face France in the 1st Round of 16 matches. And they along with talisman Lionel Messi need to find form as soon as possible if they want to go further. They are yet to live up to the expectations. France and Argentina clash promise to be a fascinating one-two most under-achieving sides of the tournament face-off. All the chinks in the armour of an ageing and unbalanced Argentina side were ruthlessly exposed when they were thrashed by Croatia in the group stage. However, they roared back as Messi finally opened his account in the tournament before Marcos Rojo volleyed in a stunning winner against Nigeria. Here we see the probable dream XI for Argentina:

Argentina: Franco Armani, Gabriel Mercado, Nicols Otamendi, Marcos Rojo, Nicolas Tagliafico, Ever, Banega, Javier Mascherano, Maximiliano Meza, Sergio Aguero, Lionel Messi,

Meanwhile, France were among the pre-tournament favourites and they have looked sluggish despite easing through the group stage unbeaten. First-choice striker Antoine Griezmann has been unable to recapture his best form and the creativity has failed to flow from midfield. Deschamps is adamant that France will get it all right on the night when the business end of the tournament kicks off. Here are the probable dream XI for France:

France: Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Samuel Umtiti, Lucas Hernandez, Paul Pogba, Ngolo Kante, Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Blaise Matuidi, Olivier Giroud