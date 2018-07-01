FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Croatia vs Denmark
Croatia will play against Denmark in the round of 16 today at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod. The team who loses will be out of the FIFA World Cup 2018 tournament and the team who wins will go into the quarterfinals. Both the teams have never won a World Cup title and will be eager to add their name to the list of World Cup champions.
Croatia has shown amazing performance in the group stage by winning all of their matches. The most highlighted victory of Croatia was the one against Argentina, whom they defeated by 3-0. With 100 percent win in group stage, Croatia will be full of confidence against Denmark and coach Zlatko Dalic will put his best players on the field in the match.
Here are the name of possible players who will part of Croatia team in today’s match.
Dominik Livakovic, Sime Vrsaljko, Ivan Strinic, Vedran Corluka, Ivan Rakitic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Ivan Perisic, Nikola Kalinic, Ante Rebic, Marko Pjaca.
Denmark was in the group C and qualified for round of 16 along with France. Denmark secured victory in the opening match of group stage against Peru by 1-1, and drew the match against Australia by 1-1. Denmark strength was visible when they were able to draw the match against the mighty France. Now, Denmark team will use their best tactics to outclass Croatia and enter the quarterfinals.
Here are the name of possible players who will part of Denmark team in today’s match.
Kasper Schmeichel, Jannik Vestergaard, Jonas Knudsen, Mathias Jorgensen, Michael Krohn-Dehli, Thomas Delaney, Lukas Lerager, Lasse Schone, Martin Braithwaite, Kasper Dolberg, Yussuf Yurary Poulsen.