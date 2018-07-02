FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Brazil vs Mexico

Brazil and Mexico will clash in the Round of 16 match of FIFA World Cup 2018, in the Samara Arena, Samara on 02 July 2018 at 7:30 pm (IST). We have seen Brazil improve in each match they have played so far in FIFA World Cup 2018. They started off their campaign in a rather unimpressive manner as they secured a 1-1 draw against Switzerland. Their second match was against Costa Rica, who kept the Selecao at bay until Philippe Coutinho scored the opener for Brazil in the 91st minute and Neymar finishing off the match with a 97th-minute goal.

The third match against Serbia saw Brazil go up as they won against Serbia 2-0, with goals from Thiago Silva and Paulinho, helping Brazil qualify on top of Group E. Brazil will be looking to earn their 6th successive quarter-final berth as they face Mexico today.

Brazil Squad: Alisson; Fagner, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Filipe Luis, Casemiro, Paulinho, Willian, Philippe Coutinho, Neymar, Gabriel Jesus

Mexico’s World Cup campaign started off with a bang as they outplayed defending champions Germany to beat them 1-0 with Hirving Lozano scoring the winning goal. The next match saw them facing off against South Korea, who in spite of their efforts, lost 2-1 to Mexico. In the third match, Mexico played against Sweden, needing just one point to qualify to the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Sweden swept aside Mexico 3-0 to put the Mexican hopes in jeopardy but after South Korea defeated Germany 2-0 which helped them finish second of Group F on goal difference. Mexico will be looking for their first quarterfinal berth in 7 successive attempts.

Mexico Squad: Guillermo Ochoa; Miguel Layun, Hugo Ayala, Carlos Salcedo, Jesus Gallardo; Hector Herrera, Jonathan Dos Santos, Andres Guardado; Carlos Vela, Javier Hernandez, Hirving Lozano