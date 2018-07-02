FIFA World Cup 2018 Round of 16: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Belgium vs Japan
The race to reach the quarterfinals of FIFA World Cup 2018 is on and Belgium is set to play against Japan today. The match will be played at Rostov Arena stadium in Rostov-On-Don city of Russia. The round of 16 has seen a lot of twists till now with the eliminations of top teams like Portugal, Argentina and Spain.
Belgium gave an astonishing performance in group stage as they bagged victory in all of their matches of group G. Belgium defeated Panama by 3-0, outclassed Tunisia by 5-2 and bagged win over England by 1-0 in group matches. Belgium will be on the top of their confidence level and will look to show their full potential against Japan today.
Here are the possible players who can be part of Belgium team today.
Thibaut Courtois, Jan Vertonghen, Vincent Kompany, Toby Alderweireld, Axel Witsel, Kevin De Bruyne, Yannick Carrasco, Thomas Meunier, Dries Mertens, Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku.
Japan started their FIFA World Cup 2018 journey with a spectacular victory over Colombia by 2-1. However, their performance decelerated as they faced draw in the second match and defeat in the third match. Japan drew the game against Senegal by 2-2 in the second match, and lost to Poland by 1-0 in the third match. But, now Japan will not stick to faults and try to give a tough fight to Belgium to reach quarterfinals for the first time in history.
Here are the possible players who can be part of Japan team today.
Eiji Kawashima, Hiroki Sakai, Maya Yoshida, Gen Shoji, Yuto Nagatomo, Makoto Hasebe, Gaku Shibasaki, Genki Haraguchi, Shinji Kagawa, Takashi Inui, Yuya Osako.