FIFA World Cup 2018: Robbie Williams enthralls fans as tournament kicks off with bang
Moscow: Fans from all over the world witnessed a glitzy and glamorous affair at the opening event of the much awaited FIFA World Cup 2018. The grand opening ceremony of FIFA World Cup kicked off today in Russia at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium. The ceremony began just 30 minutes before the opening game between Russia and Saudi Arabia.
British pop star Robbie Williams enthralled the crowd with his famous song ‘Let me entertain you’ and ‘Angels’. Along with Williams, celebrated Russian soprano Aida Garifullina later joined him on stage.
Looking good, Robbie ??#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ZBd82tqXap
— FIFA World Cup ?? (@FIFAWorldCup) June 14, 2018
Opera singer Placido Domingo, popularly known as “the King of Opera” also performed at the grand event. Hollywood actor Will Smith and American singer and songwriter Nicky Jam also performed their official song ‘Live It Up’ along with 500 dancers and gymnasts at the event.
Spain legend Iker Casillas and Russian supermodel and philanthropist Natalia Vodianova brought the World Cup trophy out onto the pitch. Former Brazil striker and two-time World Cup winner Ronaldo Nazario de Lima also took part in the ceremony.
The quadrennial month-long event will see 32 nations, divided into eight groups, competing in 64 games over 32 days and fighting it out for the coveted trophy. The matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup will be played out in 12 stadiums, located in 11 cities and spread over 1,800 miles across Russia.
The showpiece event will begin with hosts Russia crossing swords with Saudi Arabia in the Group A in the opening match. Russia, who are tournament’s lowest-placed team at the 70th spot in the FIFA’s World Rankings, are heading into the showpiece event in full strength, but they are yet to win a friendly in 2018. Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, are placed at the 67th position and are entering the tournament on the back of their World Cup preparations in an international friendly with Italy. Saudi Arabia went on to lose that match 0-1.