FIFA World Cup 2018: Reporter stunned after mother’s gift makes it to Lionel Messi’s foot; [Watch Video]
AFP PHOTO / GABRIEL BOUYS
Lionel Messi recently helped his Argentina team to qualify for the knock-out stage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup after a difficult start of the tournament. And then at the end of the match, Messi was stopped by a journalist who asked him whether he remembered a few days ago the reporter had given him a red ribbon from his mother.
Interestingly, Messi actually lifted his foot to show what he was wearing it in his shoes. The reporter then was left amazed and moved by Messi’s gesture.
Watch the video below:
After a poor start to the tournament, including missing out on a penalty, Messi helped his team qualify to the round of 16 with a 2-1 win over Nigeria in a thrilling contest.