FIFA World Cup 2018, Quarter final: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Uruguay vs France

Two former World Cup champions meet in the first quarter-final of the 2018 tournament in Russia. Uruguay topped Group A and beat Portugal in the last 16 to reach this stage, while France beat Argentina in a thrilling second-round match after topping Group C. They now meet in Nizhny Novgorod on Friday July 6, with the World Cup 2018 quarter-final kicking off at 7:30 pm (IST).

Uruguay: Fernando Muslera, Martin Caceres, Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin, Diego Laxalt, Nahitan Nandez, Lucas Torreira, Rodrigo Betancur, Matias Vecino, Luis Suarez, Cristhian Stuani

Uruguay will certainly take confidence from having eliminated European champions Portugal in the last round. Two moments of quality from Edinson Cavani settled the tie and maintained Uruguay’s 100% record at this World Cup.

France will also of course have to try and stop Luis Suarez who was looking sharp in the last round and having scored three goals against Argentina, there may just be a few more weaknesses in this French defence than we would previously realise.

France: Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Pavard, Raphael Varane, Samuel Umtiti, Lucas Hernandez, Paul Pogba, Ngolo Kante, Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann, Corentin Tolisso, Olivier Giroud