FIFA World Cup 2018, Quarter Final: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Brazil vs Belgium

Belgium are now one of just two teams remaining in Russia who have won every game they have played so far, along with Uruguay. They face five-time world champions Brazil, the tournament favourites, in the World Cup 2018 quarter-finals. Brazil beat Mexico 2-0 to reach this stage, while Belgium win 3-2 against Japan. They now meet at the Kazan Arena on Friday July 6, with kick-off at11:30 pm (IST).

Brazil: Alisson, Fagner, Thiago Silva, Joao Miranda, Felipe Luis, Philippe Coutinho, Fernandinho, Paulinho, Willian, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar

Brazil’s progress has been the smoother of the two with no real alarms yet, despite a somewhat unconvincing draw in their opening fixture against Switzerland. Brazil have reeled off three straight 2-0 wins since, Belgium on the other hand will certainly be on border and they’ve showcased plenty of attacking quality so far at this tournament. They are the top scorers in the competition with 3 goals per game on average and in matches where they’ve played their strongest line-up.

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Vincent Kompany, Thomas Meunier, Kevin de Bruyne, Axel Witsel, Yannick Carrasco, Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard