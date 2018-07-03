FIFA World Cup 2018: Pyschic octopus that predicted Japan’s match results correctly killed before knockout stage

The psychic octopus who predicted the results of all three of Japan’s FIFA World Cup 2018 group stage matches has been killed and has been sent to the market to be sold.

Fisherman used to place the octopus into the pool with three baskets of food, first basket represents japan winning, other represents Japan’s opponent winning, and the last represents the match being draw. Whichever it swam toward first became its prediction.

Rabiot, a giant Pacific octopus caught in Hokkaido, correctly predicted that Japan would win against Colombia, draw with Senegal and a loss to Poland and it became a national sensation in the process.

When local media got in touch with Kimio Abe, the fisherman and owner who caught Rabiot the octopus had said that his business was more important than keeping an octopus alive for knockout stages.

“I hope that the second Rabiot will also give all the outcomes correctly and that Japan will go all the way,” he said, according to Sora News 24.

Japan will face title contenders Belgium on Monday and although this World Cup has been full of surprises, perhaps getting slaughtered was Rabiot’s way of predicting the outcome of the match.

It’s not first time we are seeing an animal predicting matches of FIFA World Cups, before Rabiot the octopus there was a Russian cat named Achilles, and the most known was Paul the Octopus who became an international star after predicting the results of all Germany’s game in the FIFA World Cup 2010.