FIFA World Cup 2018: Updated points table after Tunisia vs England match
The FIFA World Cup 2018 fever is very much on as the tournament began on June 14 and will conclude with the grand finale on July 15 at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.
As many as 32 teams are taking part in the mega event, divided into eight groups from A to H. Germany, Spain, Argentina, Brazil, France, Portugal and Spain are among the key contenders to lift the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The tournament has already seen certain interesting results. FPJ keeps you updated with the latest points table, and team rankings.
GROUP A
|GROUP A TEAMS
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|Russia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|3
|Uruguay
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Egypt
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Saudi Arabia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|0
GROUP B
|GROUP B TEAMS
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|IR Iran
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Portugal
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Spain
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Morocco
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
GROUP C
|GROUP C TEAMS
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|France
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Denmark
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Australia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|Peru
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
GROUP D
|GROUP D TEAMS
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|Croatia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|Argentina
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Iceland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Nigeria
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
GROUP E
|GROUP E TEAMS
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|Serbia
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Brazil
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Switzerland
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Costa Rica
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
GROUP F
|GROUP F TEAMS
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|Mexico
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Korea Republic
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Sweden
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Germany
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
GROUP G
|GROUP G TEAMS
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|Belgium
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|Panama
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|Tunisia
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
GROUP H
|GROUP H TEAMS
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|PTS
|Colombia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Japan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Poland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Senegal
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0