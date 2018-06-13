FIFA World Cup 2018: Paolo Rossi in 1982 to James Rodriguez in 2014, these players have won Golden Boot award over the years

The Golden Boot award during the FIFA world cup is one of the many prestigious awards at the carnival of the sports. The award was instituted in 1982, which was later renamed as Golden Shoe award in 2010. It is important to understand that Golden Ball and Golden Shoe are two different awards, however, it is likely that both these awards are given to same person because, Golden Boot is given to the player who score most number of goals in the tournament, and Golden Ball is given to the best player of the tournament voted by the representatives of the media.

Here is the list of all the players who have the Golden Boot at all the previous FIFA World Cup tournaments.

1982 – Paolo Rossi, Italy

Paolo Rossi of Italy scored a total of 6 goals in the tournament and was awarded. It was his efforts that helped Italy win the title that year.

1986 – Gary Lineker, England

England’s Gary Linekar also scored 6 goals in the tournament. England did not have a particularly good World Cup, it was the same season where Maradona scored the infamous ‘Hand of God’ goal. Argentina went on to win the World Cup that year.

1990 – Salvatore Schillaci, Italy

Italian forward Salvatore Schillaci the golden shoe award for scoring 6 goals. West Germany went on to win the World Cup that year.

1994 – Hristo Stoichkov, Hungary & Oleg Salenko, Russia

Russia’s Oleg Salenko and Bulgaria’s Hristo Stoichkov both scored six goals each, and shared the award. It was also the first time that two footballers shared the award.

1998 – Davor Suker, Croatia

Croatia’s Davor Suker won the award for scoring 6 goals, Croatia did not win the World Cup that year, Brazil did.

2002 – Ronaldo, Brazil

Before Cristiano there was only one Ronald Luis Ronaldo of Brazil, he won the golden Shoe for scoring 8 goals in the tournament.

2006 – Miroslav Klose, Germany

Germany’s Miroslav Klose scored 5 goals in the tournament, he also won the Golden Shoe award. Italy went on to lift the cup for the fourth time.

2010 – Thomas Muller, Germany

Germany’s Thomas Muller scored 5 goals and the award. Germany, however, didn’t win the World cup. It was Spain that defeated Netherlands 1-0 to lift the World Cup.

2014 – James Rodriguez

In the previous World Cup tournament Colombia’s James Rodriguez won the Golden Boot award, he had scored 6 goals in the tournament. Colombia, however, was beaten by Brazil in the quarter finals, then Brazil was beaten by Germany in the famous 7-1 defeat, Germany later went on to lift the cup.