FIFA world cup 2018 opening ceremony will have Will Smith and Nicky Jam performance; read to know more

Football fever is on as FIFA world cup is going to start from June 14, but before the match opening ceremony event is going to grab every ones eyeball. The event will take place at Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow. It is the biggest stadium in the country with a capacity of 81,000. The opening ceremony will start at 6:30 PM IST on June 14, Thursday on Sony Network. The event however will be live streamed on Sony LIV app.

Many global stars are going to perform at the ceremony, Will Smith and Nicky Jam will perform on the official song of the tournament ‘Live It Up’. Apart from them Global music icon Robbie Williams and Russian operatic soprano Aida Garifullina will entertain millions of people around the world.

The host country, Russia will take on Saudi Arabia in the opening game which is going to kick off after the opening ceremony.

The star attraction for this world cup would be Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., Mesut Özil, Mo Salah and many more.