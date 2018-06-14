FIFA World Cup 2018 opening ceremony live updates

FIFA world cup 2018 is just about to start, but before the match starts peoples eyes are on opening ceremony which has started. The event is taking place at Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium which will also host the final. Four years of waiting and fans will witness the legendary Robbie Williams perform multiple musical acts to welcome the fans from around the world. The Phenomenon, Ronaldo scorer of two World Cup final goals in 2002 will also be part of FIFA World Cup 2018 opening ceremony. Apart from this, there are going to be 500 gymnasts, dancers, and trampolinists involved in the celebration of Russian culture.

After the opening ceremony, the first match is between Russian and Saudi on the same venue. Germany are the defending champions with four trophies while Brazil have the record of most WC trophies of 5 World Cup trophies. If Germany win this WC, they will equal the record with Brazil.

Watch here

