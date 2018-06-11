FIFA World Cup 2018: Official World Cup song ‘Live It Up’ released, is it as good as Waka Waka ?
After the release of FIFA 2018 World Cup song, Nicky Jam and Will Smith have released a equally thrilling video to accompany it. The visual for “Live It Up!,” featuring Era Istrefi, was released Friday (June 9) The video is filled with colour and joy, the lyrics of the song sereve as an ode to the sport of soccer no matter where its played.
Smith told FIFA’s official website how pumped he was to be asked to be involved. “It’s an honour to be asked to perform at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. “This global event brings people from all over the world together to cheer, laugh and experience magic. “Collaborating with Nicky, Diplo and Era on this track represents harmony, eclectic flavours and genres coming together. “At the end of the day, we just want to see the world dance.”
The song will be performed live at the World Cup final on July 15 at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.