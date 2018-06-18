FIFA World Cup 2018: Mexican players maintain calm after beating Germany in WC opener
Moscow: The Mexican players maintained their calm despite stunning holders Germany 1-0 at the start of their World Cup campaign here.
“We have to be calm. We still have two more games, and need to target our next rivals. We are doing good,” defender Carlos Salcedo said after Sunday’s win, reports Xinhua news agency.
Hirving Lozano, 22, scored the only goal of the match in the 35th minute. Mexico posed a great threat to Germany’s defence through incessant counter-attacks.
“We have to continue the same strength. It’s a good feeling to win your first World Cup match. We are on the right path, and we have to continue to work that will help us reach our goals.
“Germany did their part, and we did our part. We have to continue on the same path. They are really good. Thank God, we got the win in the end,” Salcedo said.
Salcedo played for Eintracht Frankfurt last season. He joked that Niko Kovac, who is set to take over Bayern Munich next season, and the coaching staff owed him a dinner.
“Because they said that Germany were going to beat Mexico,” said Salcedo.
Despite the stunning victory, Salcedo doesn’t want to be over-confident.
“Sometimes you use confidence in a bad way. We want to keep the same mentality,” he pointed out.
Mexico will play against South Korea in the second round action of Group F on Saturday. Javier Hernandez, who had played for Manchester United, echoed Salcedo’s opinion.
“It’s a good beginning. We got three points, but that’s it,” said Hernandez, nicknamed Chicharito.
“We need to play more and have 100 percent focus on South Korea.”
“It (the victory) was very positive because it’s the World Cup. We were relaxed, and it was very important for our win,” he added.
Hernandez called the match against Germany “the most difficult one” from which they will move on and keep improving.
“We need to be relaxed. We have three points. We will enjoy this, but we need to continue what we did great, and change what we did wrong,” said Hernandez, adding that it was a victory due to teamwork.