FIFA World Cup 2018 Match 4: Portugal vs Spain LIVE Blog

In a first high profile encounter, Portugal will lock horns against Spain of the 21st FIFA World Cup. Portugal is entering the tournament as a favourites and European Champions. Earlier, in 2010, Spain defeated Portugal 1-0 in the knockouts but that was 8 years ago. The Spanish side suffered a massive setback ahead of their first match as the management sacked Julen Lopetegui as the head coach and replaced him with former Spain footballer Fernando Hierro.

Click here for LIVE Blog of FIFA World Cup 2018 Match 2: Portugal vs Spain

While Portugal will be brimming with confidence, Spain has a lot to ponder about after the sensational sacking of coach Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the World Cup. However, captain Sergio Ramos has thrown his weight behind new Spain head coach Fernando Hierro and backed him to succeed.

Spain squad:

David de Gea, Pepe Reina, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Jordi Alba, Nacho Monreal, Alvaro Odriozola, Nacho Fernandez, Dani Carvajal, Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos, Cesar Azpilicueta, Sergio Busquets, Isco, Thiago Alcantara, David Silva, Andres Iniesta, Saul Niguez, Koke, Marco Asensio, Iago Aspas, Diego Costa, Rodrigo Moreno, Lucas Vazquez.

Portugal squad:

Anthony Lopes, Beto, Rui Patricio, Bruno Alves, Cedric Soares, Jose Fonte, Mario Rui, Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro, Ricardo Pereira, Ruben Dias.Adrien Silva, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Mario, Joao Moutinho, Manuel Fernandes, William Carvalho, Andre Silva, Bernardo Silva.Cristiano Ronaldo, Gelson Martins, Goncalo Guedes, Ricardo Quaresma.