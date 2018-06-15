FIFA World Cup 2018 Match 3: Morocco vs Iran LIVE Blog
It’s a day of test for group B teams Morocco and Iran as they clash today at Saint Petersburg Stadium in the FIFA World Cup 2018 tournament. Both the teams know that victory in this match is crucial to pass on to the next level as the other two teams in the group are Spain and Portugal. Spain and Portugal are powerful teams and only two teams from the four of the group will qualify for the next round.
Click here for LIVE Blog of FIFA World Cup 2018 Match 3: Morocco vs Iran
Morocco is in great form and they have not lost any of their last 18 international matches. They have been on the victory run for over a year now they will be high on confidence while facing Iran. This is their first experience in World Cup since 1988, so they will surely try to give a tough competition to others. Hakim Ziyech and Nordin Amrabat will be all set to lead the team in the front. Romain Saïss will try his best to defend the Iranian attack. Captain Medhi Benatia will be using all his skills to use his team players effectively to start the tournament on a winning note.
Talking about Iran, they are playing the World Cup for the fifth time and they are also aware that the victory against Morocco is very crucial to move into the second stage of the tournament. Iran has given a superb performance in the qualifying stage during which they were unbeaten. The defence of the Iranian team has been well-marshalled with Milad Mohammadi and Ramin Rezaeian. Talented players such as Saeid Ezatolahi and Saman Ghoddos will offer more energy in the midfield. The team has improved a lot under the coach Carlos Queiroz and he will use his best tactics for the Iranian squad in today’s match.