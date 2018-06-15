FIFA World Cup 2018 Match 2: Egypt vs Uruguay LIVE Blog

Uruguay will aim to get their campaign off a good start while Egypt will be eager for a positive result in their first FIFA World Cup appearance in 28 years. The two teams will meet in a Group A clash at Ekaterinburg Arena today. The biggest concern for Egypt is the form of their injured star forward Mohamed Salah. Salah had injured his shoulder in the finals of Champions League while representing Liverpool against Real Madrid.

Uruguay has showed us that they are one of the strongest teams in FIFA today. They played some good football at the 2014 World Cup although they were eliminated in the second round. This will be the third consecutive time for Uruguay’s star players like Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani and others.

Egypt squad: Goalkeepers: Essam El Hadary, Mohamed El-Shennawy, Sherif Ekramy

Defenders: Ahmed Fathi, Saad Samir, Ayman Ashraf, Mahmoud Hamdy, Mohamed Abdel-Shafy, Ahmed Hegazi, Ali Gabr, Ahmed Elmohamady, Omar Gaber

Midfielders: Tarek Hamed, Shikabala, Abdallah, Sam Morsy, Mohamed Elneny, Kahraba, Ramadan Sobhi, Trezeguet, Amr Warda

Forwards: Marwan Mohsen, Mohamed Salah.

Uruguay Squad: Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera, Martin Silva, Martin Campana

Defenders: Diego Godin, Sebastian Coates, Jose Maria Gimenez, Maximiliano, Gaston Silva, Martin Cacere, Guillermo Varela

Midfielders: Nahitan Nandez, Lucas Torreira, Matias Vecino Rodrigo Bentancur, Carlos Sanchez, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Diego Laxalt, Cristian Rodriguez, Jonathan Urretaviscaya

Forwards: Cristhian Stuani, Maximiliano Gomez, Edinson Cavani, Luis Suarez