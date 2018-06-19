FIFA World Cup 2018 Match 17: Russia vs Egypt LIVE Blog

After scoring five goals and blowing away Saudi Arabia in the World Cup opener, Russia will now face a tough test against Egypt. Egyptian are likely to be boosted by the return of their star player Mohamed Salah who who missed the game against Uruguay. Russia will be flying high after crushing Saudi Arabia 5-0, while Egypt has some pressure after allowing a late goal and falling to Uruguay 1-0.

Click here for LIVE Blog of FIFA World Cup 2018 Match 17: Russia vs Egypt

Russia enters the match healthy and may turn to more veteran players in the midfield after struggling a bit in the first game, while all eyes will be on Egypt start Mohamed Salah who didn’t play against Uruguay, but likely starts here.