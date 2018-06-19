FIFA World Cup 2018 Match 16: Poland vs Senegal LIVE Blog
Poland and Senegal are going to start their campaign in FIFA World Cup 2018 today when they will play against each other at Spartak football Stadium in Moscow. Both the teams are in the group H along with Colombia and Japan, who are also going to play against each other today.
Poland last played in World Cup tournaments in 2006 and their hunger to register a victory in World Cup will be accelerating in the present tournament. Having not so strong opponents in their group like Colombia and Japan, Poland have a good chance to make up for the second round. Poland heroics in World Cup were seen long ago in 1982 and 1974 World Cup tournaments, when they finished at the third place.
On the other hand, Senegal in not a big name in football and qualified for only one World Cup tournament in the past in 2002. But their heroics in 2002 World Cup was a major reminder of their strength. Senegal entered the quarterfinal stage in 2002 WC and they also defeated the defending champions France in the opening match to shock the football fans all around the globe. With their second opportunity at the present World Cup, they will surely try to amaze everyone.
