FIFA World Cup 2018 Match 15: Colombia vs Japan LIVE Blog

Colombia is one of the teams who can win this competition, and James Rodriguez who won the Golden boot at the 2014 FIFA World Cup for scoring 6 goals, is said to be on the peak of his career and is expected to show the same skill which he showed last time, Rodriguez along with Radamel Falcao can cause a lot of damage to Japan.

Japan is among the weakest teams in FIFA World Cup 2018, but, they still have the chance if their star player Shinji Okazaki and coach Akira Nishino comes up with a plan, though Japan have a very low chance to win, they can prove to be a underdog as we have seen in past FIFA 2018 matches.

Colombia will clash with Japan on Today in the opening Group H match held at the Mordovia Arena, Saransk at 5:30 pm (IST)

Colombia Squad

Goalkeepers: Ospina, Vargas, Cuadrado

Defenders: Zapata, Sanchez, Arias, Murillo, Fabra, Mojica, Mina

Midfielders: Barrios, Sanchez, Lerma, Izquierdo, Rodriguez, Aguilar, Uribe, Quintero, Cardona, Cuadrado

Forwards: Falcao, Borja, Bacca, Muriel

Japan Squad

Goalkeepers: Kawashima, Higashiguchi, Nakamura

Defenders: Nagatomo, Makino, Endo, Yoshida, Sakai, Sakai, Shoji, Ueda

Midfielders: Hasebe, Honda, Inui, Kagawa, Yamaguchi, Haraguchi, Usami, Shibasaki, Oshima

Forwards: Okazaki, Osako, Muto