FIFA World Cup 2018 Match 14: Tunisia vs England LIVE Blog
England is set to play against Tunisia in the first match of group G in the FIFA World Cup 2018. The match will be played at Volgograd Arena football stadium in Volgograd city in Russia. England, who won the World Cup title once in 1966, last registered victory in World Cup tournaments by 1-0 in 2010 in the match against Slovenia.
England could not perform well even in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where they were eliminated from the group stage itself. Now, under the coach Southgate Gareth, the team will be rejuvenated to have a fresh start at the World Cups.
On the other hand, Tunisia is not a big name in football but they have showed amazing form in recent friendly matches and can give a good fight to the English side. In the preparation for the 2018 World Cup, Tunisia showed impressive performance in some friendly matches against the top oppositions. Today’s match will be worth watching as it can be a reboot to England’s victories in World Cup tournaments after a gap of 8 years.
