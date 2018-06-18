FIFA World Cup 2018 Match 13: Belgium vs Panama LIVE Blog

Belgium will take on ‘first-timers’ Panama in FIFA World Cup’s match number 13. The game will be played between the two sides who have contrasting styles. This is a debut game for Panama and they will play with no intentions of giving Belgium an easy win. Hernan Dario Gomez will lead the Panama side to their debut World Cup match. Panama caused a sensation by qualifying for Russia from the CONCACAF zone at the expense of the United States, but they have been handed just about the toughest start imaginable — a star-studded Belgium await in Sochi on Monday evening.

Roberto Martinez’s squad, which has climbed to No. 3 in the FIFA rankings, has strengths all over the pitch. Belgium is favourite to win and should ultimately have little trouble earning three points, but it should still be an entertaining match between two exciting teams.