FIFA World Cup 2018 Match 12: Sweden vs South Korea LIVE Blog

Sweden and South Korea kick off their 2018 FIFA World Cup campaigns on Monday at Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, it is the first World Cup of Sweden in 12 years. As we know Sweden star player Zlatan Ibrahimovic will not be participating in World Cup as he retired after the Euro Cup in 2016. The charismatic striker, who had hinted he might come out of international retirement, was left out of the team.

Click here for LIVE Blog of FIFA World Cup 2018 Match 12: Sweden vs South Korea

South Korea on the other hand did not win a single game at the 2014 World Cup but they hope to rewrite the history by winning against Sweden, Heung-Min is in a great form and coach Shin Tae-yong needs to find a way use him against Sweden

Sweden squad

Goalkeepers : Olsen, Johnsson, Nordfeldt

Defenders: Lustig, Lindelof, Granqvist, Olsson, Augustinsson, Helander, Krafth, Jansson

Midfielders: Larsson, Ekdal, Forsberg, Svensson, Hiljemark, Claesson, Rohden, Durmaz

Forwards: Berg, Guidetti, Toivonen, Kiese Thelin

South Korea squad

Goalkeepers: Kim SG, Kim JH, Cho HW

Defenders: Lee Y, Jung SH, Oh, Yun, Park JH, Kim MW, Hong, Kim YG, Jang, Go

Midfielders: Ju, Lee SW, Koo, Jung WY, Ki, Lee JS, Moon

Forwards: Son, Kim SW, Hwang