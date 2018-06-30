FIFA World Cup 2018: Kylian Mbappe’s goals help France to beat Lionel Messi’s Argentina by 4-3

Indian rupee’s plunge to all-time low The Indian rupee’s plunge to an all-time low of 69.09 against the US dollar, compared to the previous low of…

Punishing Pakistan for terror funding Pakistan has been hovering on the fringes of being branded a terror state and why not considering that has been…

Trade war has a silver lining for India Former Treasury Secretary of the United States, who is equivalent to our Finance Minister, Larry Summers has said that the…

BJP reminds people of ‘ek nishan, ek vidhan, ek pradhan’ Syama Prasad Mookerjee’s 65th death anniversary last weekend served a dual purpose. Since Mookerjee died in Srinagar, his idealistic, but…