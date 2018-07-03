FIFA World Cup 2018: Japan loses match but wins hearts, team writes a ‘thank you’ note to Russia, cleans dressing room

Japan left FIFA World Cup 2018 in a very heart-breaking fashion but their fans and players showed their respect and love to the game by saying thank you to Russia despite their defeat against Belgium in Round of 16 at Rostov Arena, Rostov-On-Don yesterday.

Japan was united in grief in the Rostov Arena but it didn’t stop their team and fans from cleaning up the mess that could have been left behind given their devastating levels of distress.

FIFA General Director Priscilla Janssens tweeted a picture of Japan’s spotless dressing room and there was a note from the team in Russian which read “thank you”.

Janssens wrote: “This is the Japanese dressing room after losing to Belgium in the 94′ minute.

FIFA president Priscilla Janssens then thanked the Japanese fans and players by saying

“Their fans in the stadium, cleaned up everything (bench and dressing room) and spoke to media. Even left note with ‘thank you’ in Russian. What an example for all teams!! Privilege to work with!”

Japan fans were applauded for helping to clean up the Mordovia Arena earlier in the tournament following their 2-1 win over Colombia in Saransk.

Early second half of the match Genki Haraguchi and Takashi Inui scored goals which gave japan a 2-0 lead against Belgium. But Chadli’s 94th minute strike rounded off Belgium’s brilliant comeback and they won the game by 3-2. The heart of Japanese players and fans got filled with sadness when the final whistle was heard.