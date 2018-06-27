FIFA World Cup 2018: I’m fine says Diego Maradona on health scare

Saint Petersburg: Argentina legend Diego Maradona said he was “fine” after being seen by a doctor during the team’s World Cup victory over Nigeria. The 57-year-old, who captained Argentina to World Cup victory in 1986, said his “neck hurt a lot” on Tuesday, the BBC reported.

Maradona posted a picture on social media showing medical staff with him at half-time of the 2-1 victory, but denied he had been taken to hospital. “I want to tell everyone that I am fine,” his Instagram post read. “I was checked by a doctor and he recommended me to go home before the second half, but I wanted to stay because we were risking it all. How could I leave?” the BBC quoted the soccer legend.

Argentina’s victory meant they reached the last 16, where they will face France on Saturday.Video posted online appeared to show Maradona struggling to get up from his seat at full-time but BBC Sport has learned he later boarded a flight back to Moscow.

Earlier, he was in tears when the score was 1-1, which would have resulted in Argentina’s elimination. Then, after Marcos Rojo scored the team’s late winner, he was seen giving one-fingered gestures. Maradona played 91 times for Argentina, scoring 34 goals, and later managed the national side.