FIFA World Cup 2018: Germany to Argentina! Top 10 teams to look out for

The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicks off on 14 June with the first match being played between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia. 32 teams will be vying for the trophy in order to be crowned World Cup Champions. We have 32 of the world’s best teams going head to head in the biggest competition in football. National pride is at stake and tempers will flare, rivalries will be revisited and tension will be in the air.

Let’s have a look at the top 10 World Cup teams on paper.

Germany

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Germany are top of the pile when it comes to predicting which nation is most likely to win the 2018 World Cup at this point in time. Die Mannschaft became the first European team in history to win the tournament on South American soil in 2014, beating Brazil and Argentina en route to glory, and they will be looking to defend their crown in Russia.

They’ve started qualifying in perfect fashion, winning four games from four, and are already well clear at the top of Group C. Given the strong start they’ve made, the fact they’ll enter the tournament as champions and with their historic, seemingly ingrained ability to shoulder pressure and excel on the big stage, they’re an easy choice for No. 1 here.

Brazil

This has been the best team in World Cup qualifying and just dominated the most challenging region. With Neymar, Gabriel Jesus and veterans at the back, Brazil is back and looking as strong as it’s been in quite a while. Don’t be shocked if the South Americans are the last team standing next summer.

France

Les Bleus will hope to overcome their Euro 2016 disappointment after they lost to Portugal in the final held at home in the Stade de France. The best way to make amends is by lifting the title in Russia.

Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud will be entrusted with scoring goals for the French side as they look to win their second World Cup crown after 20 years.

France are in Group C and are overwhelming favourites to top their group. They will go up against Australia, Denmark, and Peru. This World Cup campaign could end up being a “Champions or Bust” for Les Bleus.

Spain

Spain is back after that horrific display in Brazil, but is there enough talent up top?

Under Julen Lopetegui’s command, the differences aren’t exactly stark, but the squad call-ups do at least have a semblance of merit about them, and it should create a more energised atmosphere.

Spain will travel to Russia six years removed from a major international title and eight beyond their victory in South Africa. This is, largely, an entirely new generation of players who must prove worthy of the heavyweight tag they’ll be attributed.

Argentina

If there is a competition and Lionel Messi is playing, one cannot rule out the possibilities of success. Especially, when he wears the blue and white stripes for Argentina. The two-time World Cup winners narrowly missed out on their third World Cup triumph four years ago when the lost to Germany. They will want to go one step further this time on.

Messi is not alone, though. The Argentina front line is the most lethal this World Cup with big names such as Sergio Aguero, Paulo Dybala, Gonzalo Higuain, and Angel di Maria. That is a terrifying thought for all the teams going up against the South American outfit. Group D may not be easy for Argentina. The most challenging team in their group will be Croatia but expect them to top the group. Iceland and Nigeria should not pose much of a threat to the 2014 runners-up.

Portugal

There is only one name that comes to mind when you think of Portugal and that is Cristiano Ronaldo. The world’s best player is on track to lift a record sixth Ballon d’Or after Real Madrid’s hat-trick of UEFA Champions League titles, and you can never count his team out, not even on the international stage.

European champions Portugal are, right now, staring the possibility of a play-off spot in the face—but that probably won’t concern any of the Selecao. Traditional slow starters, Cristiano Ronaldo and Co. have frequently relied on play-offs to reach major tournaments and, if anything, it seems to help them when they reach the finals. They feature in Group B with 2010 champions Spain who are favourites to top the group but Portugal should be happy to settle for second place with Morocco and Iran completing the four teams.

Uruguay

This Uruguay team reached the semi-finals in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa in the most controversial manner with Luis Suarez intentionally handling the ball to not let Asamoah Gyan from Ghana score. Eventually, Uruguay won that match to book a place in the last four, on penalties.

Many would say that Uruguay have a less competitive group (Group A) which would give them an upper hand in qualifying on top of the table as they have been pooled with the hosts Russia, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

Belgium

Despite the ridiculous wealth of talent available to Belgium, they’re yet to string it all together and achieve the success predicted of them half a decade ago. A disappointing Euro 2016 cost head coach Marc Wilmots his job, and now Roberto Martinez has been installed to take them to the next level.

They feature in Group G and will face England which is likely to determine who will top that group. One could call the Red Devils the dark horses of this World Cup.

Colombia

Colombia had a fantastic run in the 2014 World Cup with James Rodriguez winning the Golden Boot for top scoring with 6 goals in the 5 games. The Bayern Munich star will be a focal point in the Colombia attack alongside their captain Radamel Falcao who is a goal machine.

Los Cafeteros will be ready to prove to the world that their performance in the last World Cup was no one-time wonder. They are a talented bunch who will do everything possible to outdo themselves this year. Colombia are never considered world beaters but they have already proven their mettle in the past at the biggest stage of them all and will be a handful for any team. The Colombians will start as favourites to top Group H in which they will face Poland, Senegal and Japan.

England

It’s England, which means disappointment is expected. While the English have seemingly won every tournament this year at the youth level, the national team is far from super. There are questions at goalkeeper, but Harry Kane up top means this team can make a run. With Dele Alli in the middle, this team just needs to get the most out of Raheem Sterling to have enough in the final third to make a run.