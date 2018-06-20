FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia; Live blog
Uruguay and Saudi Arabia will play against each other in FIFA World Cup 2018 today at Rostov Arena football stadium in Rostov-On-Don city. This is their second match of the group stage. Uruguay and Saudi Arabia played their first match against Egypt and Russia respectively. While Uruguay bagged victory by 1-0 against Egypt, Saudi Arabia suffered a huge loss against the host Russia by 5-0.
Click here for LIVE Blog of FIFA World Cup 2018: Uruguay vs Saudi Arabia
Uruguay will be full of confidence with the previous win over Egypt and they will try to bag a compulsory win in today’s match against Saudi Arabia so they can fix their position in the next round. Uruguay have won the World Cup titles two times, during 1930 and 1950. Uruguay have given great consistent performances in World Cup tournaments and are a strong contender for winning the title this time too.
Here are the possible players who can be part of Uruguay team today.
Fernando Muslera, Guillermo Varela, Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin, Martin Caceres, Nahitan Nandez, Matias Vecino, Rodrigo Bentancur, Cristian Rodriguez; Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani.
Saudi Arabia will have to face a tough opponent in the form of Uruguay, who are considered one of the very powerful teams in World Cup. Saudi Arabia lost to Russia by 5-0 and they need to try different tactics against Uruguay. Coach Pizzi Juan Antonio will put his best players on the field to get a favourable result in the match.
Here are the possible players who can be part of Saudi Arabia team today.
Mohammed Alowais, Mohammed Alburayk, Osama Hawsawi, Ali Albulayhi, Yasser Alshahrani; Salem Aldawsari, Abdullah Otayf, Salman Alfaraj, Taiseer Aljassam, Yahia Alshehri; Fahad Almuwallad.