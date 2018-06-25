FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Uruguay vs Russia

Russia and Uruguay face off for the first place in Group A today Monday at 7:30 pm (IST) at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Both sides are already through to the knockout stages after collecting six points from six, although team Russia boast a far superior goal difference.

This year is the first time that Russia have advanced from their group, the Soviet Union finished fourth in 1966, and face either Spain or Portugal in the next round after an impressive start to the tournament.

Russia Squad

Igor Akinfeev, Manuel Fernandes, Ilya Kutepov, Sergei Ignashevich, Yuri Zhirkov, Yury Gazinsky, Roman Zobnin, Alexander Samedov, Denis Cheryshev, Aleksandr Golovin, Fyodor Smolov

Despite winning their first two games, Uruguay are playing at a fraction of what they are capable of. With a strong defence behind them, they are struggling to effectively transition the ball through the midfield and get the best out of Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani. Uruguay, the only team in this group ranked better than 45th in the world (14th), was the heavy favorite in Group A. But, it only managed to escape with 1-0 victories against Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Oscar Tabarez the Uruguay coach brought Cristian Rodriguez and Cesar Sanchez into the match for the victory over Saudi Arabia, although he may make more changes after an unconvincing team display.

Uruguay Squad

Fernando Muslera, Guillermo Varela, Jose Maria Gimenez, Diego Godin, Martin Caceres, Carlos Sanchez, Matias Vecino, Rodrigo Betancur, Cristian Rodriguez, Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani