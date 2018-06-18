FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Tunisia and England
In the group G match of FIFA World Cup 2018, Tunisia and England are set to face each other today at the Volgograd Arena football stadium in Volgograd city in Russia. England will be filled with the hunger to register a win in the tournament as their last victory in World Cup tournament occurred in a match against Slovenia in 2010.
In 2014 World Cup in Brazil, England could not perform well as they lost their first two matches of the group stage and were eliminated from the tournament. However, the team has changed under the new coach Southgate Gareth, and is set to have a new start under the captain-ship of Harry Kane.
Here is the list of possible players who can be part of England team in today’s match
Harry Kane, Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Dele Alli, Danny Welbeck, Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard.
On the other hand, under the coach Maaloul Nabil, Tunisia will try to give a tough fight to England. Though Tunisia is not a big name in football, they have shown impressive play against some top football teams in friendly matches on their way to prepare for the World Cup 2018. The team have never been able to go beyond the group stage in World Cup tournaments and this time the team will surely try to change their luck.
Here is the list of possible players who can be part of Tunisia team in today’s match
Farouk Ben Mustapha, Syam Ben Youssef, Yassine Meriah, Rami Bedoui, Anice Badri, Mohamed Ben Amor, Ellyes Skhiri, Fakhreddine Ben Youssef, Saifeddine Khaoui, Saifeddine Khaoui and Saber Khalifa.