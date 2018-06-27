FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Switzerland vs Costa Rica
Switzerland will play against Costa Rica today in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 tournament at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod. Both the group E members are playing their last match of group stage. The result of the match will decide which teams from the group E will pass into the next round.
Click here for LIVE Blog of FIFA World Cup 2018: Switzerland vs Costa Rica
Switzerland need a win against Costa Rica to confirm their place into the round of 16 or they at least need to draw the match against Costa Rica. In the case of draw, Switzerland can qualify for the next round if Serbia do not claim a victory over the Brazil in the other group E match. Switzerland has been tough team through out the tournament till now with their draw against Brazil and victory against Serbia.
Here are the possible players who can be part of Switzerland team in today’s match.
Yann Sommer, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez, Valon Behrami, Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri, Blerim Dzemaili, Steven Zuber and Mario Gavranovic.
On the other hand, Costa Rica have been already eliminated from the tournament due to their defeat against Brazil and Serbia in the previous matches. Now, Costa Rica will look to end the tournament journey on a positive note with claiming a victory against Switzerland.
Here are the possible players who can be part of Costa Rica team in today’s match.
Keylor Navas, Johnny Acosta, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Oscar Duarte, Bryan Oviedo, Cristian Gamboa, Celso Borges, David Guzman, Bryan Ruiz, Christian Bolanos and Marco Urena.