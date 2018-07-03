FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Sweden vs Switzerland

Sweden, who qualified ahead of Netherlands, knocked Italy out in the play-offs and have now topped a group containing defending champions Germany, will look to continue their 2018 World Cup journey when they face Group E runners-up Switzerland in the round of 16. The match will take place at St Petersburg’s Krestovsky Stadium on Tuesday July 3 and kick off is scheduled for 7:30 pm (IST).

Sweden: Robin Olsen, Mikael Lustig, Victor Lindelof, Andreas Granqvist, Ludwig Augustinsson, Viktor Claessen, Gustav Svensson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg, Ola Toivonen, Marcus Berg

Click here for LIVE Blog of FIFA World Cup 2018: Sweden vs Switzerland

Switzerland were handed a boost when Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri and Stephan Lichsteiner all avoided bans for their double-eagle celebrations against Serbia, but the captain will miss the match against Sweden anyway after receiving his second yellow card against Costa Rica. However, Switzerland football team have started well by beating Panama 6-0 and Japan 2-0 in friendlies, 1-1 draw against Spain, draw with Brazil and a win against Serbia at the World Cup. The draw with Costa Rica was their third in five games.

Switzerland: Yann Sommer, Michael Lang, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez, Granit Xhaka, Valon Behrami, Xherdan Shaqiri, Blerim Dzemaili, Steven Zuber, Mario Gavranovic