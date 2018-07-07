FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Sweden and England
FIFA World Cup 2018 has seen a lot of twists when powerful teams have been knocked out from the tournament. For instance, Germany, Argentina, Portugal and Spain have been knocked out which are major upsets for everyone. Yesterday too, fans were shocked when Brazil lost to Belgium in the quarterfinals by 2-1 and were eliminated from the tournament. Today, England is set to play against Sweden in quarterfinals stage. The match will be played at Samara Arena football stadium in Russian city of Samara.
Click here for LIVE Blog of FIFA World Cup 2018: Sweden vs England
Sweden won two matches during their group stage and they also defeated Switzerland in the round of 16. Sweden are in a good form, however, they have not registered victory against a team which is considered strong in football. Sweden’s victory came against South Korea, Mexico and Switzerland while they lost against Germany. So Sweden will have a tough challenge against England in today’s match.
Here is the possible lineups for Sweden team in today’s match.
Sweden: Robin Olsen, Emil Krafth, Victor Lindelöf, Andreas Granqvist, Ludwig Augustinsson, Viktor Claesson, Sebastian Larsson, Albin Ekdal, Emil Forsberg, Marcus Berg, Ola Toivonen.
Out of the four matches that England have played in the World Cup 2018 tournament, they have won three and lost one. England defeated Panama 6-1 during group stage, which is the biggest victory in tournament so far. Now, they are two matches away from making it to the final. Coach Gareth Southgate is aware of elimination of powerful teams and so he will leave no stones unturned for England’s victory against Sweden.
Here is the possible lineups for England team in today’s match.
England: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Kieran Trippier, Dele, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Ashley Young, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane.