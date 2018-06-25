FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Spain vs Morocco

Spain will clash with Morocco on Monday at 11:30 pm (IST) in a Group B match. Spain have been unbeaten since they were knocked out of Euro 2016 but victory against Iran last time was just their third win in seven games. Draws with Germany, Russia and Switzerland, either side of the stunning 6-1 against Argentina, preceded a late win against Tunisia in their final warm-up game. Diego Costa’s double helped Spain to their 3-3 draw with Portugal

Spain Squad

David de Gea, Dani Carvajal, Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos, Jordi Alba, Koke, Sergio Busquets, David Silva, Isco, Andres Iniesta, Diego Costa

Morocco have lost their last two matches in a row despite having gone 18 without defeat prior to that. Morocco’s pre-tournament matches included a draw with Ukraine and wins against Slovakia and Estonia, but Iran ended their unbeaten run thanks to a stoppage-time own goal in the first game. Defeat to Portugal followed, and Morocco are already out of the World Cup.

Morocco Squad

Munir, Achraf Hakimi, Medhi Benatia, Manuel da Costa, Hamza Mendyl, Karim El-Ahmadi, Mbark Boussoufa, Nordin Amrabat, Younes Belhanda, Hakim Ziyech, Khalid Boutaib