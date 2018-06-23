FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for South Korea vs Mexico

South Korea and Mexico will face in a Group F match at Rostov Arena. South Korea lost their first match against Sweden 1-0, but they played nicely, they made it hard for Sweden to score, however, it is very important that they win this match against Mexico, because if they lose they will not qualify for the top 16, star player Son Heung-min and coach Shin Tae-yong have to come up with a strategy if they want to win

South Korea Squad

Cho Hyun-Woo, Lee Yong, Kim Young-Gwon, Jang Hyun-Soo, Kim Min-Woo, Jung Woo-Young, Ki Sung-Yeung, Koo Ja-Cheol, Lee Seung-Woo, Son Heung-Min and Hwang Hee-Chan

Mexico shocked everyone after they defeated Germany in their first group game, and the second match day will go a long way in deciding who makes the last 16 of the tournament. Juan Carlos Osario their star player showed his experience against Germany by getting the team together and making a good strategy, Hirving Lozano the man who scored against Germany is expected to play the similar game against South Korea

Mexico Squad

Guillermo Ochoa, Carlos Salcedo, Hugo Ayala, Hector Moreno, Jesus Gallardo, Andres Guardado, Hector Herrera, Miguel Layun, Carlos Vela, Hirving Lozano and Javier Hernandez