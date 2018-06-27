FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for South Korea vs Germany

Defending champions Germany’s last-minute win against Sweden still means they need another win to reach the second round (or a draw if Sweden lose to Mexico). They face South Korea, who are also not yet eliminated, if results go their way, despite losing both of their Group F fixtures so far. The match takes place at the Kazan Arena today and kicks off at 7:30 pm IST.

South Korea are without a win in five games and have won just one of their last eight in all. They have scored just two goals in their last five games too, Lee Jae-Sung II against Bosnia and Son Heung-Min against Mexico last time out. In between, they drew 0-0 with Bolivia and lost to Senegal before their opening 1-0 defeat to Sweden. Here’s the predicted dream XI for South Korea.

South Korea: Cho Hyun-Woo, Lee Yong, Kim Young-Gwon, Jang Hyun-Soo, Kim Min-Woo, Jung Woo-Young, Ki Sung-Yeung, Koo Ja-Cheol, Lee Seung-Woo, Son Heung-Min, Hwang Hee-Chan

Germany have won just two of their last eight matches. After a loss to Brazil and a rain-affected 2-1 win against Saudi Arabia, Germany kicked off the 2018 World Cup with a defeat to Mexico before their dramatic 2-1 win against Sweden. Fans expectations are a lot from Germany, and Mesut Ozil have to come together with proper plans before they go take on South Korea. Here’s the predicted dream XI for Germany.

Germany: Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich, Antonio Rudiger, Mats Hummels, Jonas Hector, Ilkay Gundogan, Toni Kroos, Thomas Muller, Marco Reus, Mario Gomez, Timo Werner