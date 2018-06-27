FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Serbia vs Brazil
The fate of Group E for the ‘round of 16’ will be decided today when its teams will play their last match. Serbia is set to face Brazil at Spartak football stadium in Moscow. On the other side, the other two group E members Switzerland and Costa Rica are going to play against each other. At present, Brazil is leading the group with 4 points, followed by Switzerland with same number of points. While Serbia is at the third position with three points, the already eliminated Costa Rica are at the 4th position with 0 points.
Click here for LIVE Blog of FIFA World Cup 2018: Serbia vs Brazil
Much of Serbia’s chances of entering round of 16 depends upon the Switzerland vs Costa Rica match, but they need a win against Brazil for that. If they claim a win or draw against Brazil and Switzerland lose to Costa Rica, then Serbia will go into the next round. A Swiss-Costa Rica draw may also create chances for Serbia for the ‘round of 16’, on the condition that Serbia defeats Brazil.
This is the possible line-up for Serbia in today’s match.
Vladimir Stojkovic, Antonio Rukavina, Branislav Ivanovic, Dusko Tosic, Aleksandar Kolarov, Nemanja Matic, Luka Milivojevic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic, Filip Kostic, Aleksandar Mitrovic.
On the other hand, Brazil is quite safe to go into the next round while being ‘top of the group’. However, the two teams for next round will be finalised after the results of both the matches. Brazil’s victory against Serbia will confirm their entry into the next round, so they will not leave any stones unturned to bag victory in today’s match.
This is the possible line-up for Brazil in today’s match.
Alisson, Fagner, Miranda, Thiago Silva, Marcelo, Casemiro, Paulinho, Willian, Philippe Coutinho, Neymar, Gabriel Jesus.