FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Serbia and Switzerland; Live Blog
Serbia will be facing Switzerland aiming to book their place in the round after beating Costa Rica in the opening game. On the other hand, Switzerland’s last game against Brazil ended up in drew and it will be the first time since the end of the former Yugoslavia an independent Serbia face Swiss side. It will be their 8th World Cup appearance, while Switzerland’s 11th appearance. The Serbia and Switzerland clash promise to be an all European cracker. Here we see the probable dream XI for the Serbs:
Serbia: Vladimir Stojkovic, Branislav Ivanovic, Nikola Milenkovic, Aleksander Kolarov, Nemanja Matic, Luka Milivojevic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic, Filip Kostic and Aleksander Mitrovic
On the other hand, Switzerland hasn’t lost a game since Euro 2016. The team didn’t panic when Brazil had scored the goal and taken the lead. This mental toughness will help get past oppositions with big names. Switzerland is ranked 6th while Serbia ranks 34th in the World Rankings. Interestingly, Switzerland have qualified from group stages whenever they have drawn their opening encounter (1938, 1994, 2006). A win on Friday won’t guarantee a spot in the round of 16 but it will definitely set them on the right path for qualification. Here is the probable dream XI for Switzerland:
Switzerland: Yann Sommer, Stephen Lichtsteiner, Fabian Schaer, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez, Valon Behrami, Granit Xhaka, Xherdan Shaqiri, Blerim Dzemaili, Steven Zuber and Haris Seferovic