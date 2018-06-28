FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Senegal vs Colombia

After a series of ups and down events, the World Cup is finally settling down with the better teams winning the games and sealing the knock-out berth. Senegal will now play Colombia to book a place in knockouts. Senegal used a 4-4-2 formation in the win against Poland but switched to 4-3-3 for the draw with Japan. A point will guarantee them a place in the last 16. Senegal would focus on the attack in this game but they really need to change the way they defend because they would be up against James Rodriguez and Radamel Falco, who could turn the defending mistakes into irreparable damage to their World Cup dreams. Here we see the probable dream XI for Senegal:

SEN: Khadim N Diaye, Moussa Wague, Kalidou Koulibaly, Salif Sane, Youssouf Sabaly, Idrissa Gueye, Alfred N Diaye, Cheikh Kouyate, Ismaila, Sarr, Mbaya, Niang, Sadio Mane,

On the other hand, Colombia needs to beat the in-form Senegal if they are to avoid what would be seen as an embarrassing exit. After years of struggling to progress to the latter stages, James Rodriguez’s tournament-topping six goals steered Colombia to their best-ever finish of the quarter-finals in Brazil four years ago. With Senegal and Japan both on four points, Colombia and Senegal could both progress with a draw but only if Japan lose to Poland — in a match being played at the same time. Here is the probable dream XI for Colombia:

COL: David Ospina, Santiago Arias, Yerry Mina, Davidson Sanchez, Johan Majica, Carlos Sanchez, Wilmar Barrios, Juan Cuadrado, Juan Quintero, James Rodriguez, Radamel Falcao