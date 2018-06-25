FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Saudi Arabia and Egypt

Today, Saudi Arabia will take on Egypt in the first match of the day as part of the FIFA World Cup 2018. In the tournament opener, Saudi faced hosts Russia and it was a frightening match as they conceded five goals. Then, they improved themselves against Uruguay but they were not good enough to beat them, and lost the game to Luis Suarez. And with that loss, all dreams of going to the knockout stages for the team were gone. And now, they will face an opponent who is also equal in group points. They would look to win the game at any cost so that they can return home with something in hand. Here we see the probable dream XI for Saudi:

Saudi Arabia: Ahmed Hegazi, Ahmed Fathy, Essam El-Hadary, Ali Gabr, Mohamed Abdel Shafy, Tarek Hamed, Mohamed Elneny, Mahmoud Trezeguet, Abdallah Said, Mohamed Salah, Marwan Mohsen

On the other hand, for Egypt this would be the saddest match as new football sensation Mohamed Salah will be playing his last World Cup match because of two consecutive losses. All hopes are gone and there’s no chance by which Egypt can go to the knockout stage. Salah, if he plays the third match, would look to show some of his skills. They would hope to win given the dilapidated condition of Saudi Arabia: Here is the probable dream XI for Egypt:

Egypt: Yasser Al-Mosailem, Osama Howsawi, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Mohammed Al-Breik, Yasser Al-Shahrani, Salman Al-Faraj, Abdullah Otayf, Housain Al- Mogahwi, Salem Al-Dawsari, Hattan Bahebri, Muhannad Asiri