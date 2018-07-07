FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Russia vs Croatia
The host Russia will play against Croatia today in the quarterfinal round of the ongoing FIFA 2018 World Cup tournament. The match will be played at Fisht Stadium in Sochi. The team who wins in today’s match will enter the semi-finals.
Click here for LIVE Blog of FIFA World Cup 2018: Russia vs Croatia
The hosts Russia have shown a superb performance in the tournament so far. Russia have never won a World Cup title and this time they have an amazing chance to bag the title. After defeating Spain in the round of 16, Russia will be on the top of confidence level and they will put up their best squad in the match against Croatia today.
Here are the possible players who can be part of Russia team in today’s match.
Russia: Igor Akinfeev, Mario Fernandes, Ilya Kutepov, Sergey Ignashevich, Fedor Kudryashov, Roman Zobnin, Daler Kuzyaev, Aleksandr Samedov, Aleksandr Golovin, Denis Cheryshev, Artem Dzyuba.
Croatia’s strength in the FIFA World Cup 2018 was visible from the group stage itself when they won all of their group matches. They also defeated mighty Argentina by 3-0 during the group stage. In the round of 16, they defeated Denmark and now will face Russia in today’s match. Croatia will leave no stones unturned to bag victory against Russia which will fix their berth in semi-finals.
Here are the possible players who can be part of Croatia team in today’s match.
Croatia: Danijel Subasic, Sime Vrsaljko, Dejan Lovren, Domagoj Vida, Ivan Strinic, Ivan Rakitic, Marcelo Brozovic, Ante Rebic, Luka Modric, Ivan Perisic, Mario Mandzukic.