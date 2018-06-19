FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Russia and Egypt

Russia absolutely destroyed Saudi Arabia in the opening game of the tournament. Their scoreline of 5-0 showed the intent the team has with them and hosts can be hopeful. Russia is ranked the lowest in the FIFA rankings among the teams participating in the World Cup. And, the game against Egypt won’t be easy for the hosts as the Egyptian King will be making an appearance for his team after missing team’s first game. Here is the probable dream XI for the Russians:

Russia: Igor Akinfeev, Fernandes, Ilya Kutepove, Sergei Ignashevich, Yury Gazinsky, Roman Zobnin, Alexander Samedov, Denis Cheryshev, Aleksandr Golovin, Fyodor Smolov, Gazinsky Zobnin

All eyes will be on Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah, who is returning from an injury. Egypt lost their first match against Uruguay and they will now look to repair their campaign. It is imperative for Egypt to try and get past Russia. But as you know, it is easier to say than done. They had a good game against Uruguay but the last minute panic cost them the game. After Russia, Egypt will play Saudi Arabia, which they can win but currently, they need to win against Russia to come ahead in the table. Here we see the probable dream XI for the Egyptians:

Egypt: Mohamed El Shenaway, Ahmed Fathy, Ali Gabr, Ahmed Hegazi, Mohamed Abdel Shafy, Mohamed Elneny, Tarek Hamed, Trezeguet, Abdalla El Said, Ramadan Sobhi Mohamed Salah