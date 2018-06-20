FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Portugal vs Morocco; Live Blog

Portugal and Morocco will clash in a Group B match at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow. Portugal have shown their strength in the last match against Spain where they were able to draw the match 3-3. Their star player and Captain Cristiano Ronaldo was able to score a hat-trick, which proves that he is in a great shape and, if given a chance, he can cause a lot of damage to Morocco. Though Ronaldo is in great shape, Coach Fernando Santos has to come up with a strategy because one person is not enough if you wish to win FIFA World Cup 2018. Here is the predicted Dream XI for Portugal vs Morocco.

Portugal

Rui Patricio, Cedric Soares, Pepe, Jose Fonte, Raphael Guerreiro, Bernardo Silva, Joao Moutinho, William Carvalho, Bruno Fernandes, Goncalo Guedes, Cristiano Ronaldo

Click here for LIVE Blog of FIFA World Cup 2018: Iran vs Spain

Morocco was one of the strong teams in FIFA World Cup 2014 but in FIFA 2018 they had a bad start. An own goal led them to their defeat against Iran. The forward players need to take responsibility. They also have to help Hakim Ziyech. However, they should come up with a plan to stop Cristiano Ronaldo.

Regardless, this match between the two teams is an important one, as both team need to win and gain points for qualification. Here is the predicted Dream XI for Morocco vs Portugal.

Morocco

Munir El Haddadi, Achraf Hakimi, Medhi Benatia, Romain Saiss, Hamza Mendyl, Karim El Ahmadi, Mbark Boussoufa, Nordin Amrabat, Younes Belhanda, Hakim Ziyech, Khalid Boutaib