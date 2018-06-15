FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s Dream XI predictions for Portugal and Spain
Football fever is all over the world. Everyone is excited for the day 2 game vs Euro champions Portugal vs past world champions Spain. Both the teams have had an eventful few days leading up to this match. While Spain’s World Cup preparation witnessed shocking sacking of their Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui two days ago, there has been some unrest in the Portugal side as well. Led by assistant coach Fernando Hierro, Spain will be looking to get their World Cup campaign back on track. In the first match itself, they have a tough test as Ronaldo and cos will be also looking for a perfect start. Here we see the probable dream XI for Spain:
Spain: David De Gea; Jordi Alba, Sergio Ramos, Gerard Pique, Nacho; Sergio Busquets, Thiago Alcantara; Andres Iniesta, Isco, David Silva; Diego Costa
Similar to Spain, there is some discomfort in the Portuguese side as well. Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio and forward Daniel Podence had already quit the team two weeks prior to the tournament and there are also rumours of four more players are unhappy with their contracts with the clubs they represent back home. Both the Portuguese and Spanish midfield is full of sheer class. But the Portuguese team has more options up front than their opposition. Where Portugal lacks depth and Spain seems to have an upper hand, however, is the defence. The Portuguese defence is vulnerable. Here we see the probable dream XI for Portugal
Portugal: Rui Patricio; Raphael Guerreiro, Jose Fonte, Pepe, Cedric; Joao Mario, Joao Moutinho, William, Bernardo Silva; Cristiano Ronaldo, Goncalo Guedes