FIFA World Cup 2018: FPJ’s dream XI predictions for Poland and Senegal
In the group H match in the FIFA World Cup 2018, Poland will play against Senegal today at the Spartak football Stadium in Moscow. Both the teams have suffered a long wait to qualify for a World Cup tournament as Poland played last at 2006 World Cup, while Senegal played in 2002 World Cup, which was the only World Cup tournament in which it qualified.
Under the coach Nawalka Adam, Poland will try to give their best performance against Senegal in the opening match so as to strengthen their chances to enter the second round. Poland heroics were last seen in 1974 and 1982 World Cup when they finished at third place. Moreover, Poland where eliminated from the group stage itself during their last presence in 2002 and 2006 World Cup. Poland have showed impressive performance this year since 1-0 defeat against Nigeria in March, as they registered victories over South Korea (3-2) and Lithuania (4-0), and a draw against Chile by 2-2.
Here are the name of possible players who can be part of Poland team in today match.
Robert Lewandowski, Wojciech Szczesny, Michal Pazdan, Thiago Cionek, Bartosz Bereszynski, Jacek Goralski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Maciej Rybus, Arkadiusz Milik, Dawid Kownackijakub, Jakub Blaszczykowski.
This is the second time when Senegal have qualified for the World Cup tournament. They earlier qualified in 2002 World Cup where their performance was a reminder for everyone as they defeated defending champions France in the debut match, giving a jolt to football fans all over the world. They also reached the quarter finals stage in 2002 World Cup under the captainship of Cisse Aliou. Now, Senegal again has the leadership of Cisse Aliou in the form of team coach and they will again try to repeat their heroics in this World Cup.
Here are the name of possible players who can be part of Senegal team in today’s match.
Cheikhou Kouyate, Abdoulaye Diallo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Youssouf Sabaly, Lamine Gassama, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Salif Sane, Cheikh Ndoye, Pape Alioune Ndiaye, Sadio Mane, Diafra Sakho.